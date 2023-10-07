CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,956.20

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,956.20 ($23.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,592 ($19.24). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($19.34), with a volume of 149,104 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($28.65) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

CVS Group Stock Performance

CVS Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,852.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,807.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CVS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,228.07%.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Articles

