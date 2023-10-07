CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,956.20

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,956.20 ($23.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,592 ($19.24). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($19.34), with a volume of 149,104 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($28.65) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Group
CVS Group Stock Performance
CVS Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CVS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,228.07%.
CVS Group Company Profile
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.