Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $133.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

