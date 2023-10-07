Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,641 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $116,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.61. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

