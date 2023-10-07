Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,118 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $177.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

