Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 100,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 205,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $136,448,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

