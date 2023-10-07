Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.06. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 4,957 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

