Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares changing hands.
Encanto Potash Trading Down 9.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Encanto Potash
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.