Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Energizer by 16.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Energizer by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

