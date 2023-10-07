Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.27

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.27 and traded as low as $84.26. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $85.73, with a volume of 25,532,938 shares changing hands.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100,108.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,432 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,201.6% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,467,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,421,000 after buying an additional 2,410,587 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12,383.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,228,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,803,000 after buying an additional 2,210,264 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10,947.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,749,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,733,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,545,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,697 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

