Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 32,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 600,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Apple by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 149,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 12,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 133,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.