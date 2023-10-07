Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 4,598.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 317,007 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,147,000 after buying an additional 752,385 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 75.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 135.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 210,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $577,014.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,223,228 shares of company stock worth $615,748,744 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.