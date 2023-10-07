Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,331 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

