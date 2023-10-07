Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $23,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.04.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $160.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

