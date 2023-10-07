Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,082 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in NICE by 10.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NICE by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in NICE by 5.7% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 12.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in NICE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 48,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

NICE stock opened at $169.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

