Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 6,018 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.