Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.72.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.