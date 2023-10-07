Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLW. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $615.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $220,573.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

