Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

