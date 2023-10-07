Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $53.36 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

