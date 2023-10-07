Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 141,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $28.29 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $751.38 million, a PE ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 565.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHCT

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.