Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 442.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $566.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 216.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

