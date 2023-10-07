Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.48. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

