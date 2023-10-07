Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after buying an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,760 shares of company stock worth $25,415,882 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

