Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TMP opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.65. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

