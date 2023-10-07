Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $489,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $377.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.74.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

