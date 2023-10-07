Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

