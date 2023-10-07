Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

MNST stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.