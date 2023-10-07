Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $531,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

