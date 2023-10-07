Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.