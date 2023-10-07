Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $42,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

