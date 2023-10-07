Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $559,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 107.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

