Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 141.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after buying an additional 566,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 142.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 1,228.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 201,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $22.96 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $794.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

