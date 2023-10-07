Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $172.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

