Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,463 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Super Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.21 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

