Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 891.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

