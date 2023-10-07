Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,344,000 after purchasing an additional 480,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.9 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.