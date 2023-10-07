Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. UBS Group upped their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.84. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $164,359.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 610,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $12,236,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $164,359.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,001 shares of company stock valued at $38,369,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

