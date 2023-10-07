Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 8,203 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 214,868 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, President Avigal Soreq acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DKL opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.05. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 132.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

