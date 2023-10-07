Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.07 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 75.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

