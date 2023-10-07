Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on MHO

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.