Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Envista by 705.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Envista by 225.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVST shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NVST opened at $26.37 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

