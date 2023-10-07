Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSN opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.