Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

