Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 150 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.19 and a 12-month high of $150.98.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

