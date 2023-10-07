Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 188 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $86.92 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

