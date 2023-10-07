Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 310 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

