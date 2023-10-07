Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 336 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 27.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 356,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,410 shares of company stock worth $192,702 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

