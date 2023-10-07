Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 378 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 234.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

