Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 392 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $254.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

