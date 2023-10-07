Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 402 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

